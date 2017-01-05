On-Air
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Headlines
Chicago: Teens broadcast torture of special needs man
Paul Ryan Fast Facts
4 arrested in beating broadcast on Facebook Live
New York City has safest year
They are the faces Charleston will never forget
Small-town store under fire for racist sign display
Transcript of Dylann Roof’s opening statement
URGENT – Train derails in New York; 32 suffer minor injuries
Dylann Roof set to represent himself in his trial’s sentencing phase
Reports: Charles Manson hospitalized
